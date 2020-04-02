COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 2,300, more than 92,000 confirmed cases as apex looms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) —There are now 92,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday. That number is up by 8,866 from the last official count Wednesday.

To date, there have been 2,373 COVID-19 deaths in New York, that’s up from 1,941 reported Wednesday.

Of the 92,381 confirmed cases, 13,383 people have been hospitalized, and 3,396 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. As of Thursday, 7,434 people with the virus have been discharged from hospital treatment.

At this time, there have been 238,965 total tests conducted in New York, including 18,031 new tests since Wednesday.

There are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 62 counties in New York state, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

Gov. Cuomo says 21,000 medical professionals from out of state have stepped up to help in hospitals around New York. Additionally, the governor says 85,400 volunteers have signed up to offer assistance amid the coronavirus crisis.

When it comes to hospital supplies, the governor is organizing a centralized statewide plan for distribution.

“We have, for the first time, every hospital by hospital survey that will be done on a nightly bases on what exactly they have,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re coordinating a health care system that has not been coordinated before.”

The governor is calling on all hospitals and medical facilities to contribute.

“We have a central stockpile, we’re asking all the hospitals to contribute what they have to that central stockpile and then we will distribute on a need to use basis,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor says this plan is the best way forward for organizing assistance where it’s most needed.

“The theory is the chain is only as strong as the weakest link, so that’s true for the hospital system, we have about, give or take 180 hospitals,” Gov. Cuomo said.

If you have supplies call 212-803-3100 or email covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov. The governor says the state will help facilities in manufacturing certain supplies.

“We will pay to convert or transition your manufacturing facility to a facility that can do this, but we need it, like now,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Before the question answer session of the daily briefing, Gov. Cuomo was joined by his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week:

Locally, there are 359 confirmed cases in Monroe County, and nine deaths, officials announced Wednesday.

