WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s public briefing will be streamed live on this page at 12:15 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily public briefing at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in New York state.

New York is grappling with the pandemic as the nation’s epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. At last official county, New York had 75,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,550 deaths — each No. 1 in the nation by a wide margin.

As of Tuesday, of the 75,795 cases, 10,929 people have required hospitalization with 2,710 patients in the ICU. To date, 4,975 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from New York state hospitals.

On Tuesday, New York City reported the first COVID-19 related death of a person under 18. Specific details about the person’s age exact age were not disclosed.

The governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, announced Tuesday that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“My brother is smart he’s acting out of love,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Luckily we caught it early enough. It’s my family, it’s your family it’s all of our families and this virus is that insidious and we have to keep that in mind.”

