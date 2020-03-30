WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed from this page at 1 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update regarding the coronavirus in New York State at 1 p.m. Monday

On Sunday, the governor announced there are 59,513 cases of COVID-19 cases in New York, up by 7,195 from last official count Saturday. Of those cases, 8,503 have required hospitalization and 2,073 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in Sunday’s public briefing. To date, 3,572 patients have been discharged and there have been 965 COVID-19 deaths.

Earlier on Monday, the USNS Comfort hospital ship docked in New York City adding an additional 1,000 hospital beds.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump directed a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

