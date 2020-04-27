WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

State News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: The governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update regarding COVID-19 in New York state at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, the governor said parts of upstate New York could reopen as soon as May 15 under a phased reopening plan. He cautioned that the Centers for Disease Control has said that coronavirus hospitalizations must decline for 14 days before reopening.

MORE | Siena poll: Record high favorability for Gov. Cuomo during pandemic

In his Sunday briefing, Cuomo said there were 367 new deaths from the virus in New York State since Saturday.

Sunday marked the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400. The number of new people who have been hospitalized fell to just above 1,000.

As the state prepares to have the conversation of reopening, many local businesses are planning on implementing social distance changes when they can reopen.

However, some don’t want to wait like The Pizza Stop, whose owner announced it would reopen on Monday in violation of the state and county mandate, but backed down when the Town of Pittsford Code enforcement told him if he did, he would be “out of business entirely.”

In Monroe County, the Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people have died from the virus. As of Sunday, 1,277 people have tested positive. According to the DOH, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss