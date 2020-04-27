WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update regarding COVID-19 in New York state at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, the governor said parts of upstate New York could reopen as soon as May 15 under a phased reopening plan. He cautioned that the Centers for Disease Control has said that coronavirus hospitalizations must decline for 14 days before reopening.

In his Sunday briefing, Cuomo said there were 367 new deaths from the virus in New York State since Saturday.

Sunday marked the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400. The number of new people who have been hospitalized fell to just above 1,000.

As the state prepares to have the conversation of reopening, many local businesses are planning on implementing social distance changes when they can reopen.

However, some don’t want to wait like The Pizza Stop, whose owner announced it would reopen on Monday in violation of the state and county mandate, but backed down when the Town of Pittsford Code enforcement told him if he did, he would be “out of business entirely.”

In Monroe County, the Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people have died from the virus. As of Sunday, 1,277 people have tested positive. According to the DOH, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

