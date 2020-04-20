COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 14K, data shows virus trends in a ‘descent’ statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — With 478 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, New York’s death toll from the virus is now 14,347, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Monday’s daily briefing.

The new death tally is showing a decent, according to the governor, as are total hospitalizations and ICU admissions statewide.

“Numbers we are seeing would suggest a descent,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The question now is how long and how steep the descent is.”

On the unknown of the descent, the governor insists that the margin of error is slim in slowing the spread, which means reopening the state needs to be examined thoroughly.

“Everyone is anxious to reopen, everyone is anxious to get back to work, so am I,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The question is what does that mean? How do we do it, when do we do it? Nobody disagrees that we want to get out of this situation, nobody.

“When you get the infection rate below one, theoretically the virus is slowing,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re at .9 .9-1.2, that is a very fine margin of error.”

When the state ultimately does reopen, the governor says he wants this crisis to serve as an opportunity to improve applicable facts of life.

“The question should be, let’s use this situation, this crisis, this time to actually learn the lessons, value form the reflection and lets re-imagine what we want society to be,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the curve may also be a little slower in different parts of the state. “Buffalo will have a later curve, Albany will have a later curve and we’re watching those curves. Our strategy has always been we will deploy to where that curve is, Buffalo has a problem? We run to Buffalo. Rochester? We run to Rochester.”

The governor announced on Sunday that New York State has an FDA approved antibody test, and the state will roll it out this week to begin testing across the state.

The antibody test is used to determine if a person was ever infected with COVID-19. This will help the state determine how many people were actually infected with coronavirus in New York State even if they never showed signs of the virus. Cuomo says this data is important in planning for a reopen and it will be the largest survey of any state population that has been done.

Antibody testing has begun in Monroe County. Wegmans officials say that five of its locations were among the grocery stores where nurses from the New York State Department of Health conducted tests on Sunday.

As of Sunday, there has been 71 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County and 1,016 confirmed cases.

Over the weekend, Cuomo also reopened privately operated golf courses around the state and marinas and boat yards re-opened for personal use, as long as they employ strict social distancing and sanitizing.

