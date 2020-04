ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — With 758 new COVID-19 deaths in New York over the past 24 hours, the total death toll is 9,385, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Sunday’s daily briefing.

Despite the increase in deaths, Gov. Cuomo says hospitalization trends show the curve is flattening.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.