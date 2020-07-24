Gov. Cuomo calls on DOJ to investigate Homeland Security after Trusted Traveler Program lawsuit dropped

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been 146 days since the coronavirus arrived in New York state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update regarding the pandemic Friday.

The governor announced there are 650 virus hospitalizations statewide, the lowest number since March 18, and a decrease of 56 from the day prior. The governor said 156 ICU patients is the lowest since March 16. Of 76,507 tests conducted Thursday, 753 came back positive, or 0.9%. The governor also said there were nine virus deaths statewide Thursday.

“We are very proud of what New Yorkers have done, we are now protecting our progress,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We just want to make sure we don’t have a second wave.”

Thursday, the New York State Liquor Authority released some more information regarding Cuomo’s recent order mandating that all New York state’s restaurants and bars could only serve patrons alcohol if they were ordering food too. The order also said there could be no standing bar service.

The governor said Friday that although he wants local governments to enforce the compliance, the New York State Liquor Authority would become more involved in the enforcement policy.

“I’ve asked local government repeatedly to step up and do the enforcement,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s what they’re supposed to do, enforce the law. They’re not enforcing it aggressively enough. SLA and state police will continue to work hand-in-hand with the local governments. They’re issuing violations to 37 establishments today so they’re doing their job, they’re doing it aggressively, but local government step up and do your job.”

The governor spoke at length about the Trusted Traveler Program dispute with the federal government, spurred by the Green Light Law in New York state, which would provide undocumented immigrants with drivers licenses.

Thursday afternoon, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was dropping its lawsuit, citing a change in the law, but the governor says it wasn’t that simple.

“Later in the day the Department of Justice files court papers saying they’re dropping the lawsuit, saying revelations have come to light suggesting that the DHS’s position was not truthful,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The DHS made a starting revelation yesterday afternoon. New York state was not the only state that has a Green Light Law and there was nothing special about New York to justify their punitive actions against New York.

“It is impossible that the DHS just figured that out yesterday afternoon,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s impossible because I had said it 480 times everybody knew there were other states with Green Light Laws. What happened yesterday is they got caught.”

The governor called on the Department of Justice to investigate the action of Department of Homeland Security officials.

“It is illegal what they did,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Acting Secretary [Chad] Wolf and Deputy [Ken] Cuccinelli violated their oath of office. No where in the oath of office does it say you can use government resources to advance political beliefs.”

“It has hurt New Yorkers, it hurts our economy, it’s only one of barrages of political abuses that we have endured by this federal government,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There is no plausible way you spend six months, you filed papers, you contested a lawsuit, you inconvenienced hundreds of thousands of people, and just yesterday ti was revealed to you that there are other states like New York.”

The governor also said the Toronto Blue Jays were close to an agreement which would have them playing out of Buffalo.

“The Toronto Blue Jays, we are still pursuing, to have their games be played in Buffalo. It’s not done yet, but I had a good conversation with the commissioner this morning — fingers crossed,” Gov. Cuomo said.

If that happens, that could mean baseball at Frontier Field this summer after all.

