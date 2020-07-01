Gov. Cuomo: ‘President Trump has been in denial about coronavirus since day one’

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the coronavirus Wednesday in New York City, where he offered a dire warning about rising cases nationwide.

“We’re in the middle of a national crisis and we need to be careful,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have dark clouds on the horizon. We’ve made progress, in New York we’ve gone through hell and back, but it’s not over.”

The governor was critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“The president was in denial about the coronavirus since day one. ‘It’s just the flu, it’s going to go away, it’s a miracle.’ He denied the reality of this situation since day one,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You know whats funny in this country? Sometimes, if the president speaks, people listen — even if the president is Trump. Those Republican governors listened, and a lot of Republicans listened and won’t wear masks.

“Denying reality doesn’t defeat reality and he’s been denying the scientific facts since day one,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now the country is suffering because of the president and it’s time for him to change course. It’s time for the president to tell the truth. Next time you’re smiling at the camera, put a mask on it Mr. President — it’s the best thing he can do.”

The governor said 35 states are now seeing rises in coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo added eight more states to the list of those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Meanwhile, the governor says New York is doing well against the virus: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the state continue to decline, but grow in some places across the nation.

“New York is doing great,” Gov. Cuomo said. “11 deaths yesterday is about as low as it has ever been.”You look all across the regions, the numbers were all solid and the numbers were all stead. You look within the state of New York, the numbers are good and steady; we don’t see any red flags anywhere.”

Yet, the governor says New Yorkers need to remain committed and vigilant in slowing the spread of the virus.

“Citizen compliance is slipping statewide, that is a fact” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s a very real problem. Government is supposed to enforce compliance, that’s the role.”

The governor said the state will create its own enforcement department to supplement local enforcement of compliance.

“The states going to create its own enforcement capacity to supplement the local government enforcement, but I do not have the resources, personnel, to do this state wide,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There are 500 police departments in this state; 500 police departments, I cannot supplement 500 police departments — so the local government has to do their job.”

Locally, there have been 271 reported COVID-19 deaths and 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 33 new cases since 24 hours prior. The Rochester and Finger Lakes region advanced to phase four reopening in June.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.