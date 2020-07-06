Gov. Cuomo: New York State Fair officially canceled, restricted phase four businesses still closed

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York state from the Big Apple Monday.

Across the board, the data suggests progress against the pandemic statewide, according to the governor’s office.

The governor said 817 hospitalizations is the lowest number since March 18, the three day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths statewide was nine, and of roughly 60,000 tests per day, the number of positive tests returned is less than 1%.

“Since we started reopening, which was may 15 we started our phase reopening — the numbers have actually declined since we started reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You could start the reopening, but monitor the number of cases and control the phased reopening to keep the cases down and that’s just what we’ve done the past seven weeks.”

The governor says the situation remains fluid, and said it’s difficult to predict what’s to come in the next few months, but he said every school district statewide will submit their own individualized plan for reopening, to be approved by the state.

“We’ve asked every school district to come up with a plan on what reopening would look like in your district,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have some time, this is a very fluid situation. When we get the data we will make the division, but in the meantime, I’m telling schools to come up with a plan.”

The governor made the announcement Monday that the New York State Fair is cancelled for 2020.

“We have a fantastic state fair in Syracuse, we’ve invested a lot of money, we’ve had record attendance,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s been an economic boom for the whole region, but this year we’re going to have to cancel it, and that makes me personally unhappy, but that is where we are.”

The governor said the phase four restrictions on certain businesses, such as movie theaters, casinos, gyms, and malls will remain closed for the time being.

The governor once again credited New Yorkers from turning one of the worst coronavirus situations in the country, to one of the leading states in regards to infection rate.

“New Yorkers did the impossible,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We went from the worst infection rate in the U.S. to the best infection rate in the U.S. We crossed the mountain. We don’t want the challenge of crossing the mountain range again.”

Yet, the governor insisted that residents remain vigilant, and local government enforce the rules in place to prevent a second wave.

“If we change what we’re doing you’re going to change the trajectory of the virus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I understand people are fatigued — we’ve been doing this for 128 days, but it doesn’t change the facts and we have to stay smart.

“I understand that it is not politically present to enforce the mask law or the gathering law or the socially distanced law,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I get that politically it’s difficult for the local government to do it, but it is the law and if we don’t’ do it there’s going to be a serious problem.

“The second threat is you now have 38 states in this country with an increasing rate of infection,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s only getting worse, it’s not getting better. An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere — that’s the new mentality we have to have. We can’t protect ourselves as an island because we’re not.”

The governor said that New York will be impacted by other states not properly addressing the pandemic.

“If you deny the problem then you will never solve it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re not the United States of denial. We’ve never been a nation that has excelled because we refused to admit the problem. We admit the problem and then we overcome the problem.”

The governor was once again critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“What he [Trump] is saying is, if we didn’t test, we wouldn’t find the cases and if we didn’t find the cases, we wouldn’t have a problem,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s incredible, but that’s what he is saying. If you don’t test then we won’t know and if we won’t know, then we won’t have a problem. It’s a great way to go through life isn’t it?

“Not knowing doesn’t mean you don’t have a problem and in this case, if you do not admit it and if you don’t confront it it is only going to increase,” Gov. Cuomo said. “A phased reopening is better than reopening and closing. That is not just a premise, it’s been proven by the past experience.

“Mr. President, don’t be a co-conspirator of COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Do one simple thing: Acknowledge to the American people that COVID exists, it is a major problem, it’s going to continue until we admit it and each of us stands up to do our part. If he does not acknowledge that, then he is facilitating the virus, he is enabling the virus.

Gov. Cuomo announced on Sunday that New York City will enter phase three of reopening on Monday, but that indoor dining will not reopen there.

On Sunday — for the third straight day — there were zero reported new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. There have been 273 COVID-19 deaths total in Monroe County, with the last increase on Thursday.

To date, Monroe County officials report 3,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 74 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

