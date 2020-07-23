WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s briefing on coronavirus in New York state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty)

Governor's press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give a status update on the coronavirus in New York state from Manhattan Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

During a conference call with media Wednesday, the governor announced that nine New Yorkers died from the virus Tuesday, and 714 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide, the lowest number since March 18.

Still, even with improving virus data trends in New York, the governor raised a concern over rising cases elsewhere in the nation.

“If we can’t get the infection rate down elsewhere in the country, we can be sure that we’ll see a rebound of cases here,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The president said people should wear masks, I think that’s a positive step forward. I think he should take the next step and make a mask mandate.”

The governor announced Tuesday that 10 more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory list, which requires incoming travelers from states with high infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington, making 31 states total after Minnesota was removed from the list. You can see the full list of states impacted by the travel advisory here.

