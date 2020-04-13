COVID-19 death toll in NY exceeds 10K with 671 lives lost in last 24 hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, 10,056 exactly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. That death toll includes 671 lives lost since the governor’s last update Sunday.

According to Cuomo, the number of people being hospitalized continues to plateau, and the amount of people being discharged from the hospital is on the rise, but the governor urges caution and insists New Yorkers “stay the course.”

“You can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior, it’s like being on a diet,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It [the plateau] is directly a result of what you do today. The number is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that, fate did not do that, destiny did not do that, a lot of pain and suffering did that.”

At Sunday’s press conference, Cuomo announced an executive order directing employers to provide a face covering or mask to essential workers who are directly interacting with the public. “You’re an essential worker, you should be protected. You shouldn’t have to go out and put yourself in unnecessary danger, and continue the spread of the virus,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said.

Locally, officials report 768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, and 50 deaths. Of those 768 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 36 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit and are on ventilators according to Monroe County Health Officials.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

