Gov. Cuomo in final daily briefing after 111 straight days: ‘Love wins, always’

ALBANY. N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered the last of his daily coronavirus briefings on Friday from his office.

“Today is Juneteenth, and I gave everyone today off,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I can handle this last daily COVID briefing alone. After 111 days of hell they all deserve a break, they all do.”

Friday’s briefing wasn’t what New Yorkers have come to expect from the governor. There was no PowerPoint presentation, and no question and answer session with media. Instead the governor addressed New Yorkers directly.

“Thank you to all the people who sent me letters, and tweet, and wave on the street or give a thumbs up,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I can’t express how much it means to me; you’re energy keeps me going.”

The governor has held these daily updates everyday for 111 days since the outbreak began in March.

“To the 59 million viewers who shared in these daily briefings, thank you,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Thank you for giving me the benefit of the doubt. Thank you for believing in me and giving me support —good lord knows I needed it, and don’t worry I’m not going anywhere.”

The governor said this was the last daily briefing, because New York’s progress against the coronavirus means they are no longer necessary.

“Today we have done a full 180 from worst to first,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country, and any nation on the globe. We have the lowest weekly infection rate, less than 1%, and we have the lowest weekly average of lives lost.”

Still, the governor says it’s important to stay vigilant in stopping further spread.

“COVID isn’t over,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We still have much more to do, we have to monitor the local infection rate. Local government must ensure compliance.”

The governor said New York state will become better as a whole after enduring this public health crisis.

“We didn’t just put the words on our state seal, we made the words come true, we made the words come to life in this crisis,” Gov. Cuomo. “We were united, we were there one for another, we did act as one. It was extraordinary, I’ve never seen or felt anything like it.

“We showed that in the end, love does win,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Love does conquer all, that no matter how dark the day gets, love brings the light. That it what I will take from the past 111 days and it inspires me and energizes me and excites me.

“It shows us that we have great potential to do even more and we will,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now New York must lead the nation on police reform and lead the way of building back better.

“I know that we can. We learned that our better angels are stronger than our demons and sometimes we just need to listen for them,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Over the past 111 days we heard them and it was beautiful — let’s keep listening together.”