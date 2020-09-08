WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement in New York City

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement on Tuesday from New York City.

On Monday, for the 31st day in a row, the positive coronavirus test results have remained under 1% in the state of New York. On Sunday, 58,865 tests were take across the state and of those, 520 were positive, for a positive rate of 0.88%.

On Labor Day, the governor also signed legislation requiring all public employers to create plans to protect workers in the event of another health emergency. The plans would apply to both the state and localities, which also includes school districts. Plans must be submitted to unions and labor management committees within 150 days.

MORE | Governor Cuomo delivers Labor Day address to New Yorkers

As the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude while in custody of the Rochester Police Department unfolds, it is gaining attention nationally and statewide.

“Last night, I watched the video of Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester. What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers.

“Under Executive Order 147, which I signed in 2015 after the death of Eric Garner, the Attorney General is investigating and I have full faith that she will complete a thorough review of the facts, get to the bottom of what happened and ensure that justice is served.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide information as it becomes available.