St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at World Trade Center reopens

NEW YORK (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in New York City Monday morning for the reopening of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

The church is located in Liberty Park and overlooks the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. The church replaces a church of the same name that was destroyed on September 11, 2001. That original church was located on Cedar Street.

“His eminence said he would make it a priority to get it done and we are here today, not just blessing, but opening our hearts and opening our minds, and feeling the spirit of love and faith that St. Nicholas will bring to this entire state,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also announced he would hold another announcement at 1 p.m. Monday.

“We are going to build back, just like we did after 9/11,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now is the time to find our strength, find our solidarity, and say ‘we are going to build back brighter and stronger.”

Earlier this summer, the governor said the state will announce the decision or not to reopen schools during the first week of August.

“On July 31, local school districts will submit their plan on how they will reopen, what their precautions will be, if they want a phased reopen, a partial reopen,” Gov. Cuomo said last month. “Those plans will come in July 31. Then in the first week of August, the state will announce the decision whether or not the schools will reopen.”

On Sunday, Cuomo said that of the tests conducted on Saturday, 0.9% were positive. The state has confirmed an additional 531 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 416,298. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 556, the lowest number since March 17. There were three COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday.

Locally, the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday 21 new positive cases of the virus — bringing the total number of cases to 4,544. There were no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, so the to 285.

