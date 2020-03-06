Gov. Cuomo: 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

That makes 11 new confirmed cases since Thursday. The initial case in New York was announced Sunday.

“The more you test, the more positives you find,” Cuomo said. “The number has to go up because we’re testing people. We have to find people. We have to contain it.”

We’re now up to 33 confirmed Coronavirus cases in NYS according to Governor Cuomo. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/UQmyYPcvWD — Corina Cappabianca (@CorinaCappTV) March 6, 2020

The governor says there are three focuses from a public health standpoint: Testing priorities, quarantine, and containment tracking.

Of the 33 cases, five people have been hospitalized and Cuomo says all of their conditions are improving.

In New York State, there are 4,000 people under a precautionary quarantine, and of those, 44 are under a mandatory quarantine, all of which are downstate.

Despite the rising number of confirmed cases, the governor insists the real problem is how people grapple with the facts. He says the main threat is for elderly people or folks with pre-existing conditions which could make them more at risk should they be affected.

“I think the anxiety and the fear is bigger problem than the virus,” Cuomo said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.