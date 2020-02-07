Live Now
Visual effects company behind ‘Joker’ is based in Albany

State News

by: Cassie Hudson

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Branch VFX, the visual effects team behind the most nominated Oscar film of 2020, is gaining attention.

The visual effects production company based in downtown Albany has contributed to major projects with big names like HBO and Marvel.

Now, ‘Joker,’ a film they had a hand in making award-worthy is leading the pack at the Academy Awards with 11 nominations.

The team specializes in the following techniques: 3-D tracking, rotoscoping, painting and removal.

