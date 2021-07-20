VIDEO: Lockport residents clean up after massive flooding

The severe weather threat for the viewing area has come to an end tonight. Thunderstorms continue to dive southward into remnant unstable air, but our environment has been worked over by earlier storms. Keep in mind that just because the severe weather is gone doesn't mean the rain leaves us. Scattered showers, perhaps even a rumble of thunder will linger into the overnight with a few passing showers even into morning. As the cold front continues southward and lift from the upper level energy kicks away, rain will fade into our Wednesday afternoon. Heck, there might even be a hint of sunshine into the latter part of the day.

Wildfire smoke continues to be thick across the area, less noticeable because it's now dark. Make no mistake, though. It's still there. Thick haze will still be there early in the morning, but as this system departs it will take most of the smoke with it. Smoke levels will drop dramatically from early Wednesday to late Wednesday as we expect a big improvement in air quality (and clarity).