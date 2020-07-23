US deports man after push for indefinite detention stalls

A courtroom sketch of Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Frazier, left, and defendants Adham Amin Hassoun, second from left, Jose Padilla, center, and Kifah Wael Jayyousi, far right, on the opening day of their terrorism conspiracy trial in federal court in Miami, May 14, 2007. (Shirley Henderson / AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man convicted of terrorism-related crimes has been deported after a legal battle to hold him indefinitely under the Patriot Act stalled.

Adham Amin Hassoun was convicted in 2007 of terrorism-related crimes, served his sentence, and was released from prison in 2018. Upon his release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him in order to deport him, but until Tuesday, could not find a destination.

Hassoun is a Palestinian man who was born in Lebanon.

A federal court had ordered his release from a detention center in Batavia, New York, but prosecutors won an emergency stay in July.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports authorities did not disclose Hassoun’s destination.