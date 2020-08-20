Upstate officer suspended over response to Black Lives Matter sign

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — An Eerie County police officer has been suspended after Planned Parenthood officials say he refused to investigate a call when he saw their Black Lives Matter sign.

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York says in a statement Wednesday that staff called 911 after a man kicked the door of a suburban Buffalo clinic several times. The health agency says the West Seneca Police officer who responded to the August 14 call first inquired about the Black Lives Matter sign in the window, then berated the clinic staff for supporting the movement and left.

Planned Parenthood and police say the officer was suspended pending an investigation.