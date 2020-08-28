Two RPI students test positive for the coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Two off-campus housing students at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Leslie Lawrence, Executive Director for Health and Wellness at RPI. The students are in isolation and the housemates are under a mandatory quarantine.

Lawrence also provided an update on the number of students who were tested at the institute. The school tested more than 4,200 students, faculty and staff for COVID-19.

The school notified the Rensselaer County Health Department of the two positive cases.

“The Rensselaer community has been cooperative and compliant. We appreciate everyone continuing to take all recommended precautionary measures and using good judgment. It is important that we continue to act responsibly, individually and collectively, in order to protect the entire Rensselaer community,” Lawrence said.