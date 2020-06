BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two police officers were hit by a vehicle during the Bailey Avenue protest Monday.

Sources tell WIVB one was a Buffalo police officer and the other was a New York State Police officer.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police also report two people have been shot and advise people to avoid the area.

#UPDATE: Near the scene along Bailey Avenue tonight, and it is chaotic, after two LEOs were hit by a vehicle. One BPD, one NYSP, sources tell me. They were taken to ECMC with unk injuries. pic.twitter.com/M4Fp9aQTZA — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 2, 2020

