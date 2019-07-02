Trump: People are leaving New York “like never before”

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Washington. Trump returns from a visit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea as well as the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump says people are moving out of New York “like never before,” but the reality of population changes in the president’s home state is more complicated.

In a series of tweets early Tuesday, Trump blamed high taxes and the state’s leaders for prompting people to move.

Even though its overall population of 19.5 million is up slightly from the 2010 census, New York saw small year-to-year dips in population in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Population declines in the 1970s, however, were much larger.

E.J. McMahon, of the Albany-based Empire Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, called Trump’s comments “kind of half true,” noting that New York leads the nation in losing residents to other states.

Immigrants moving in from other countries have helped offset those declines.