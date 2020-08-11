Troy man admits to trafficking at least 10 kilograms of heroin

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Mario Figueroa-Portalatin, 41, of Troy, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute over 20 pounds of heroin.

Figueroa-Portalatin’s plea meant admitting that for the two years, he sold at least 10 kilograms of heroin—roughly 22 pounds or more—from a New York City supplier. From March 2018 to March 2020, he says he made weekly trips to the city to buy a pound or two of heroin at a time, which he brought to Troy, packaged, and sold.

Figueroa-Portalatin was pulled over in Troy on March 30, when police officers recovered a black canvas bag containing close to half a pound of heroin. It was on the floor of the car in front of the passenger seat, and Figueroa-Portalatin had planned to sell it that day

Law enforcement then executed warrants on Figueroa-Portalatin’s and another nearby apartment, seizing a reported $34,001 in drug trafficking paraphernalia. Officers also reported a Hi-Point model JHP .45 caliber pistol in his bedroom.

Figueroa-Portalatin faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, plus a minimum period of post-release supervision for five years, or perhaps for life, when he’s sentenced in December.