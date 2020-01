ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The torch relay to kick off the 40th annual Empire State Winter Games, will make two stops in Rochester on Monday.

The relay will go from Western New York to Lake Placid and it started on Sunday.

Monday, the torch will stop in Rochester at Siena Catholic Academy and then at the Genesee Valley Sports Complex.

This years games are held in the Adirondacks and will take place from January 20 through February 2.