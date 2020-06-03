Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on coronavirus outbreak in New York state
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Thruway cash tolling to resume Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — The Thruway System will begin collecting cash tolls again at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3. The practice was suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers without E-ZPass will have to collect a ticket at the toll booth then pay when exiting the Thruway System. E-ZPass customers will continue to experience contactless payment.

As the collection of cash tolls resumes, drivers will notice enhanced safety measures in place at all toll plazas for the protection of toll collectors and motorists. This includes the installation of plexiglass that will separate collectors and motorists to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically throughout their shifts. Cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas as regions across the state begin the new phases of the reopening process.

In order to create the most streamlined and efficient payment method possible, non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the Thruway’s ticketed-system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 p.m. will receive one toll bill which includes all accumulated tolls and no additional fees.

The Thruway is scheduled to convert to an entirely cashless tolling system by the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss