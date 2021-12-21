Thieves fake UPS delivery, tie up residents, raid piggy bank

NEW YORK (AP) — A man claiming to be a UPS delivery man pushed his way inside a New York City apartment on Monday and demanded residents bind themselves with zip ties before he and an accomplice broke into a safe and a children’s piggy bank and made off with a pair of iPhones, an iPad and more than $7,500 in cash, police said.

The man showed up to the Bronx apartment around 5 p.m. holding a box and wearing a brown winter hat with stickers pasted on the front spelling out “UPS,” police said. The man claimed to have a gun in the box and pushed past the 60-year-old woman who answered the door, police said.

He and an accomplice then held the woman, her 63-year-old husband and their 8-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter at gunpoint, grabbed the electronics and cash and fled, police said.

Security camera footage released by the NYPD showed the phony delivery man in walking to the door of the apartment in the borough’s Morris Heights neighborhood carrying a large brown box and wearing a brown jacket and a green hooded sweatshirt while the accomplice, in a black hoodie, lurks in the background.

A second clip shows the men leaving the apartment building, the fake delivery man still holding the box and both men carrying duffel bags.

The couple and grandchildren were not physically harmed, police said. No arrests have been made.