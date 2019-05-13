The Buffalo Zoo takes visitors back millions of years with new, life-like dinosaur exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - The rain isn't tricera-stopping several dinosaurs from making their way to the Buffalo Zoo. A new exhibit is being installed on the zoo's campus, and it's taking visitors back about 70 million years.

The dinosaurs have life-life motion, making for a dino-mite experience this summer.

"They are life-sized, they move, they roar and will make sounds," Christian Dobosiewicz said, the communications manager at the zoo. "Some will even blow air and mist at you."

The dinosaurs came off the truck this morning, and will be installed throughout the zoo's campus this week. There are 11 dinos in all.

"We have some herbivores, (and) we have some carnivores," Dobosiewicz said. "You can see the Citipati right here. And everyone's favorite, the T-Rex, and triceratops. All fun stuff."

It's free to see the dinosaurs with admission.

There's also a lot more to enjoy this summer at the zoo.

"There's a lot happening," Dobosiewicz said. "We're bringing back Boomerang Island, which is our interactive bird exhibit. And we're also re-opening our amphibian, reptile center, which has been under renovation for the past year, so we're really excited about that."

The Donna M. Fernandes Amphibian and Reptile Center is expected to open Memorial Day weekend. The dinosaurs will be ready to see by this weekend.

The dinos will be in Buffalo through Labor Day.