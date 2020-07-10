Tenant advocates calling for legislative solution to mass evictions

Signs reading “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of a Washington apartment building, May 20, 2020. (AP / Andrew Harnik)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Housing and tenants’ rights advocates want legislation to address an impending eviction crisis, as people and families still struggling to recover financially from the pandemic face several months of past due rent.

Albany-based Citizen Action of New York joined housing justice advocates to call for the launch of a package of bills on homelessness and housing insecurity. The legislative package would include:

Emergency Housing Stability and Displacement Prevention Act : Full eviction moratorium during the pandemic and for a year after

: Full eviction moratorium during the pandemic and for a year after Housing Access Voucher Program : Rent help for homeless and at-risk New Yorkers

: Rent help for homeless and at-risk New Yorkers Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act: Cancels rent until 90 days after the end of the state of emergency and creates a landlord hardship fund

Evictions slated to start on July 7 have been pushed back to August 5, due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo extending the ban on commercial evictions and Chief Judge Marks issued an administrative order protecting private tenants.

Several advocates and activists held a Zoom meeting, posted to the Facebook of Housing Justice for All, to promote the housing package on Friday morning: