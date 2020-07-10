1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Tenant advocates calling for legislative solution to mass evictions

State News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Signs reading “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of a Washington apartment building, May 20, 2020. (AP / Andrew Harnik)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Housing and tenants’ rights advocates want legislation to address an impending eviction crisis, as people and families still struggling to recover financially from the pandemic face several months of past due rent.

Albany-based Citizen Action of New York joined housing justice advocates to call for the launch of a package of bills on homelessness and housing insecurity. The legislative package would include:

  • Emergency Housing Stability and Displacement Prevention Act: Full eviction moratorium during the pandemic and for a year after
  • Housing Access Voucher Program: Rent help for homeless and at-risk New Yorkers
  • Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act: Cancels rent until 90 days after the end of the state of emergency and creates a landlord hardship fund

Evictions slated to start on July 7 have been pushed back to August 5, due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo extending the ban on commercial evictions and Chief Judge Marks issued an administrative order protecting private tenants.

Several advocates and activists held a Zoom meeting, posted to the Facebook of Housing Justice for All, to promote the housing package on Friday morning:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=660814937841739

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss