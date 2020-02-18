Syracuse University students occupying admissions building for #NotAgainSU movement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University students are occupying Crouse Hinds Hall, the admissions building on campus, again for the #NotAgainSU movement.

However, this is the first time that students have been told if they don’t leave by a certain time, 9 p.m. on Monday, that they would be suspended.

The movement’s Twitter account and multiple on-campus media confirmed that students were told to leave by 9 p.m.

According to Syracuse University officials, students were told that they could protest at the admissions office from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then were offered to protest at the Bird Library, which is open 24/7.

Students denied the offer and continued to occupy the admissions building past 9 p.m.

#NotAgainSU protested racial inequality and social injustice on campus last semester after several incidents of hate crimes and hate speech aimed toward minority groups occurred in November and December.

As of 10:30 p.m., there are several students outside of the building and inside of the building.

The following statement was sent to WSYR: