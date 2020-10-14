Syracuse University student dies after being hit by trolley on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University student died on Tuesday after being hit by a university trolley on campus.

Police responded to the scene on Comstock Avenue and Waverly Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. When they arrived, police found a pedestrian who had been hit by a trolley. The pedestrian, later identified as Trevor Daley Pierce by the university, was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition.

Syracuse University announced on Tuesday evening that Pierce, 18, died from his injuries.

Pierce was a first-year student from Jaffrey, New Hampshire and was studying political philosophy. He was part of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and the Honors Living Learning Community in Sadler Hall.

Students who would like to seek counseling can do so at the Barnes Center at The Arch 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Their contact number is 315-443-8000.

Read the full statement from the university below:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

It is with great sadness that I write to inform you about the tragic death of one of our students, Trevor Daley Pierce ’24. Trevor, a first-year student from Jaffrey, New Hampshire, was involved in an accident that occurred earlier this evening at the intersection of Comstock and Waverly avenues.

Trevor was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences. He was a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and the Honors Living Learning Community in Sadler Hall. Trevor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community. Please join me, Chancellor Kent Syverud and our Orange family in extending our deepest sympathy and condolences to all who knew and loved Trevor. We send our support, thoughts and prayers to everyone grieving and impacted by Trevor’s death.

I want to remind our campus community that services and support are available. Students seeking counseling services may contact the Barnes Center at The Arch 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 315.443.8000. Additional services are provided by the Dean of Students Office, Monday through Friday, by calling 315.443.4357. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through Carebridge, the University’s Faculty and Staff Assistance Program. Trained clinicians are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached at 800.437.0911. For additional support and services, the campus community may contact Hendricks Chapel at 315.443.2901.”