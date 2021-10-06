Survey: New Yorkers tend to ‘blackout’ more than national average when it comes to drinking

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Many people enjoy the occasional drink while celebrating with friends, relaxing after a long week or when going out. Although, when it comes to balance, a recent survey found that some people tend to take it too far to the point of “blacking out.”

Blacking out refers to when someone drinks in excess and forgets what happened due to memory gaps created as a result of alcohol’s effects on the brain. Blackout drinking can affect anyone from any walk of life.

With that, AlcoholRehab.com surveyed 3,000 drinkers and found that over 1 in 10 New Yorkers, or 15%, said they considered themselves to be blackout drinkers, compared to the national average of just 13%. The survey found that:

Nearly 1 in 5 admit they don’t actually know what their limit is when they drink alcohol.

Seven percent say they have used social media to piece together what happened on an alcohol-fueled night out.

Illustrative infographic showing the proportion of blackout drinkers across America.

Almost 1 in 10 (9%) drinkers do not believe that drinking until they pass out is detrimental to their long-term health.

A small number (5%) deliberately set out to get so drunk that they pass out after a night of drinking, for the majority, it’s not intentional.

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) respondents said they think it’s funny when a friend passes out drunk, rather than worrying.

Fourteen percent admit they have lost friendships as a result of things that have happened while drunk with men (22%) agreeing with this more than women (7%).

Forty percent of drinkers believe it is their friend’s responsibility to look after them if they have had too much to drink and pass out.

For more information about blackout drinking visit the American Addiction Centers’ website.