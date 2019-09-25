SUNY to offer in-state tuition for Bahamian students displaced by Dorian

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York Governor’s Office announced the State University of New York will offer in-state tuition for the 2019-20 academic year for students from the Bahamas who have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

SUNY’s Board of Trustees also encouraged the Board of Trustees at its 30 community colleges and statutory colleges at Cornell University and Alfred Ceramics to take similar action.

Hurricane Dorian moved through the Bahamas on September 1 and left thousands homeless, and many dead or missing.