SUNY Plattsburgh punishes 43 students after packed party

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — SUNY Plattsburgh officials suspended 43 students Wednesday after a party on Lake Champlain.

The northern New York college is the latest school to clamp down on students violating rules designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

College officials said the students violated campus health and safety policies when they gathered at the closed Sailor’s Beach park in Plattsburgh on Friday. Police said students failed to socially distance and very few, if any, wore face coverings.

Under the suspensions, the Plattsburgh students are required to leave their residence halls rooms and will not be permitted on campus until further notice.