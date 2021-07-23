SUNY Oneonta announces new president

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – SUNY Oneonta has a new president, the State University of New York board of trustees appointed Dr. Alberto Jose Cardelle after SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras recommended him.

“I’m excited and really ready to go in and learn more about the campus and the good work that is already going on,” Cardelle said.

Cardelle has spent over two decades in higher education, he comes to Oneonta from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, where he served as their provost and vice president for academic affairs. He started his career in 1999 as a faculty member and slowly made his way up to his position now.

“That perspective of having the academic perspective of both being in the classroom and being an administrator is important,” Cardelle explained.

Cardelle says the small-town atmosphere of Oneonta is one he is very familiar with, as the last two universities he worked at were also based in small towns.

“What really prepares me well is that I’ve always been, in all of those roles, I’ve been in institutions similar to SUNY Oneonta,” Cardelle said. Regional universities that are really looking to educate and be accessible higher education for a broad swath of the population.”

His official start date is Sept 6, two weeks after the start of the fall term. Cardelle explained that he needs to make sure the university he currently works at is set up and ready for his departure.