SUNY launches COVID-19 case tracker for all 64 colleges and universities

(WIVB) — A COVID-19 case tracker dashboard is being launched for SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.

The dashboard will provide real-time information on COVID-19 cases, testing, and quarantine and isolation available across the SUNY system.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the news at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine on Sunday afternoon.

“As coronavirus cases spring up on our college campuses, we are reviewing real-time case data around the clock. This data is crucial to helping SUNY make quick, smart decisions that contain COVID-19 and protect our campus communities. With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data,” Malatras said. “Controlling this virus is a team effort. As we ask everyone to rise to the challenge and act responsibly, we owe students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities transparent, easily-accessible, up-to-date case information. If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester.”

Data will be reported by campuses every 24 hours and added to the dashboard daily.

Click here for more.