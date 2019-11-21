SU students call for chancellor to resign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — A major protest broke out at Syracuse University on Wednesday in the latest series of protests against racism and SU leadership.

Students marched in the streets down to the chancellors home to protest. The response was sparked from a packed forum when the chancellor would not sign off on their demands.

At the forum, student activists raised their concerns about the series of racist incidents on campus — including racist graffiti and racial harassment.

During the forum the chancellor said he would sign off on most of the demands, but not all.

“I do not agree with all the facts that have been said. I do agree with much of it,” Syracuse Chencellor Kent Syverud said.

“I can sign, and will sign to show the 98% that I can agree with and I do agree with and have the power to agree with and I will do that as promptly as I can.”

The students are demanding the chancellor resign for not signing all of the demands.