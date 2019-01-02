Study: NY was 4th most moved-from state in 2018

Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - According to a study by United Van Lines, New York was the fourth most moved-from state in 2018.

The data comes from United Van Lines' 2018 National Movers Study.

When looking at the amount of people moving out of New York compared to those moving into New York, the percentage of people moving out was 61 percent.

Higher on the list were New Jersey, Illinois and Connecticut.

Here is the top 10 most moved-from states, according to the study:

New Jersey Illinois Connecticut New York Kansas Ohio Massachusetts Iowa Montana Michigan

Overall, the northeast is seeing more people leave than move there, according to the study. Specifically, when comparing the data of inbound and outbound moves, 57 percent of moves in the northeast were outbound.

Despite this, Vermont was the top moving destination of 2018, the study says.

According to the data, both the mountain west and the south have more people moving in than out.