Student calls 911 hours before dying of the flu

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities said a 28-year-old college student just outside of Albany was found in his apartment, dead from the flu.

Officials say Yeming Shen called 911, but didn’t stay on the line long enough to give his full location. Police and firefighters searched the apartment complex for an hour, but were forced to give up.

Nearly six hours later, he was found dead.

Authorities said officers, firefighters and a police dog searched the areas but only had his cellphone number to go on.