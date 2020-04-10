1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

State workers pay raises deferred for 90 days

State News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the New York State unemployment website receives upgrades, pay raises for state workers are being deferred.

“You have millions out of work; the next shoe to drop is going to be millions of people calling for unemployment benefits crashing the system that handles the unemployment benefits,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The Cuomo Administration has been working with Google to fix the issue and bypass a phone certification. The Governor’s Secretary, Mary DeRosa, said that as people were filling out the application online, if fields were left blank, it would direct the applicant to call into the Department of Labor, which added to the calls.

Once the new application goes online, it will be streamlined with fewer questions.

“If you successfully fill it out, it’s going to say you’re finished with the application process,” DeRosa explained. “If there’s any information that’s left blank, it’s going to say, ‘don’t call us’ we will call you within 72 hours.'”

Meanwhile, the state is also facing a $10 billion to 15 billion dollar shortfall due to the virus.

“This is more devastating to the New York economy and New York budget than 9/11 by far,” Cuomo said.

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said about 80,000 state workers will have their pay raises deferred for 90 days, which totals about $50 million.

“We think, at this time, it makes sense to take a pause,” he said. “The two percent raises don’t go in effect for at least 90 days. At 90 days, we’ll review it.”

“The options are: you could do layoffs of state workers, option A. Option B, you could buy some time with freezing the raises to state workers. I choose option B,” Cuomo said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss