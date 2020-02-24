State Trooper helps elderly driver clear snow off car

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A traffic stop on I-81 led to a New York State Trooper giving an elderly driver a helping hand.

State Police in Binghamton received a 911 complaint for a van driving with snow on its roof.

When police located the van and the elderly male driver, they stepped up (literally) to help make sure the van was safe for the driver and other motorists.

A picture captured by a second trooper, who was monitoring other drivers for possible Move Over law violations, showed their colleague on the roof of the large van helping clear the snow.

Thank you to these SP Kirkwood members for helping someone in need, while making our roadways safer for those who drive them. New York State Police

Currently, in New York it is not illegal to leave snow or ice on your car before hitting the road, but you still can get pulled over.

Section 1213 says “Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism,” is on the books and enforceable.

Section 1213

Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism. No person shall drive a motor vehicle when it is so loaded, or when there are in the front seat such number of persons as to obstruct the view of the driver to the front or sides of the vehicle or as to interfere with the driver’s control over the driving mechanism of the vehicle.

Several laws have been proposed in New York requiring able drivers to clear snow off their cars.