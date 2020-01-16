State Police: Syracuse-area Pop Warner treasurer stole nearly $50,000

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR) — A local Pop Warner organization has been rocked by allegations that one of its members stole thousands of dollars.

Wednesday, New York State Police announced they arrested Nathan Hoak, 48, of Cazenovia for grand larceny 3rd degree, a class “D” felony and falsifying business records 1st degree, a class “E” felony.

According to NYSP, Hoak, a now former treasurer for Cazenovia Pop Warner, was charged with stealing nearly $50,000 from the program.

State Police were contacted in June 2019 after discrepancies were discovered regarding the league’s bank accounts.

Investigators say from April 2017 until February 2019, the bank account was utilized to sustain Hoak’s lifestyle which included making car payments, insurance payments, gasoline, groceries, cell phone bills, and other various expenses.

Hoak is also accused of falsifying financial records and submitting them to the Cazenovia Pop Warner board members.

He was arraigned in the village of Cazenovia Court and was released on his own recognizance. According to NYSP, to avoid any personal conflicts with Hoak, a special prosecutor from Onondaga County has been assigned to prosecute the case.

In a statement, Cazenovia Pop Warner said:

“It was recently discovered that one of our former Board Members has committed fraud against Cazenovia Pop Warner Association. We deeply regret that such a situation was able to take place, and we want to assure the community that we have instituted new measures to prohibit this from happening again. Cazenovia Pop Warner Association has been fully cooperating with authorities, and we will continue to work with authorities to obtain the restitution of funds. Throughout the investigative process, we were able to contain the situation and determine that the former Board Member acted alone. Cazenovia Pop Warner Association is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide local kids with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football and cheerleading in a safe, fun, energetic environment. We take what happened very seriously, but want to stress that it will in no way compromise our ability to conduct business or provide our usual sports programs. We strongly believe that the actions of one should not negatively impact our players, their families, our fans, nor our community.” Cazenovia Pop Warner

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police BCI Investigator Casey Cook at (315) 366-6046.