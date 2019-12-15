State patrol cars testing new vertical lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are testing new vertical lights on patrol cars, as the continue to enforce the ‘Move Over Law’.

The ‘Move Over Law’ is designed to protect officers making stops on the side of busy roads.

It requires cars to move over one full lane from emergency or hazard vehicles while they are stopped on the side of the road with flashing lights.

But drivers don’t always obey the rules.

“I think people don’t realize how dangerous it is to be on the side of the road. Whether it’s for us or the people that we’re helping or possible arresting,” Mark O’Donnell, spokesman for state police, said.

Many police cars already have a horizontal light bar on the car. The new lights will be vertical, and placed on top of patrol cars.

State patrols are already testing the new lights, the goal is to make stopped patrol cars more noticeable to drivers.

“It will give people a little bit more distance that they can recognize that there is something going on up happen to slow down even before they get to our location,” O’Donnell said.

Disobeying the law not only puts officers in dangers, but can lead to heavy fines for drivers.

Trooper O’Donnell says the priority is safety, and these lights could protect everyone on the road.

“Bottom line is we need people to obey the move over law, if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the roads, please move over not only will it keep us safe but also the people that we’re helping,” O’Donnell said.

Drivers who violate the move over law can face fines of up to $450 and points on their license, which also increases their insurance .

Trooper O’Donnell said these lights have already been distributed to state patrols around the state and the study will take place in major cities including Rochester.