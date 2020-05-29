New York state website update offers some clarification on phase two reopening plan

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo hasn’t yet given the okay for regions to enter Phase Two of reopening after the coronavirus pandemic, the Governor’s website is offering up a little more clarification on what Phase Two entails.

According to the forward.ny.gov website,

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders, the following businesses remain closed:

Malls; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open;

Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service, excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption;

Large gathering/event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience;

Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes, except for remote or streaming services;

Video lottery and casino gaming facilities;

Movie theaters, except drive-ins; and

Places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.

More information is expected to come out of Governor Cuomo’s daily briefing on Friday.