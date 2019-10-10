State lawmakers warn nursing homes are facing budget cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State lawmakers warn that nursing homes are experiencing major budget cuts.

The New York State Department of Health changed its reimbursement formula for nursing homes in July with the goal of improving accuracy and cutting down on abuse.

The state decided this week to use the new formula and retroactively apply it to nursing homes.

That could mean that nursing homes across the state would lose major state funding.

Activists say that virtually every nursing home in New York will be impacted by the cuts which could also impact the quality of care.