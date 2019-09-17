State going ‘in reverse” on new license plate plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You’ve probably seen or voted on the upcoming New York state license plates over the past number of weeks. Albany was going to charge drivers a $25 fee for them, now it is going in reverse a bit.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to let drivers keep their plates if they’re in good shape, and not make the whole transition mandatory, but problems remain.

About three million cars have plates in-state that are a decade old or older, many of those peeling and damaged. That makes it hard for EZ pass to read them, it also creates an issue for law enforcement.

That was one of the main reasons behind the mandatory plate transition, and charging drivers for the new ones. Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says it was a money grab by the state (about $75 million), and this reversal is a good thing.

“I’m very glad the Governor has reconsidered his position as quickly as he put that position on the table to tax residents of the State of New York $25 dollars each. With the stroke of a pen he can reverse his position, and I’m glad he did,” says Dinolfo.

Adam Bello, Monroe County Clerk, says the plate decision should have been put before the State Legislature anyways. He says he’s glad Albany is going to work with the rest of the state to find a solution. He adds in the meantime, if your current plates are damaged or defective, bring them in. Any county Department of Motor Vehicles can get you some new ones.

“One of the things we can do locally is offer to replace those plates free of charge because those plates are defective,” says Bello.

Bello says if you call the DMV ahead of time to replace your damaged plates, you can likely be in and out in five minutes.