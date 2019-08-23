State Fair offers free admission to older adults on senior days

Syracuse, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Great New York State Fair will once again be offering free admission on senior days.

On Monday, August 26, Tuesday, August 27, and Wednesday, August 28 all attendees 60 years of age and older will get in free. Folks may be asked to show identification with their date of birth on it.

“Senior Days at the State Fair give older adults and families a unique opportunity to spend time and have fun together,” said New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen.

Last year, Senior Days were expanded from two to three days, bringing in almost 272,000 visitors.