Starting November 13, you must be 21 to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the new law raising the age people can buy tobacco will go into effect next week.

Starting November 13, anyone looking to purchase tobacco or e-cigarettes in New York must be at least 21 years old, instead of 18.

“The goal of this law is simple – to prevent cigarettes and vaping products from getting into the hands of our youth, creating an addiction to a deadly habit,” Cuomo said. “We are taking aggressive action to make sure the decades of progress we’ve made to combat tobacco addiction is not undone by a sharp rise in e-cigarette use among younger New Yorkers.”

Gov. Cuomo signed the legislation that raises the age back in July.

New York State Department of Health data shows that nearly 40 percent of 12th graders and 27 percent of high schoolers in general are using e-cigarettes.

Cuomo’s office noted that the increase in users was “largely driven by flavored e-liquids.”

From 2000 to 2016, the state’s high school student smoking rate dropped from 27.1 percent to 4.3 percent — a record low.