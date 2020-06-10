1  of  74
‘Speed Week’ Enforcement Campaign in effect through June 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Police commences its annual ‘Speed Week’ Thursday in an effort to ensure all vehicle operators abide by the law when driving.

The week long event will take place starting Thursday June 11 and run until June 17. During the week there will be an increased presence of troopers on the highway. They will stop anyone who violates New York’s “Move Over” Law.

“Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences. We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel. Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely,” New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said.

During last year’s Speed Week campaign, State Troopers issued 24,770 total tickets, including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving, and 416 for violations of the Move Over law.

Speeding makes up one third of all fatal crashes in New York State.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany, in 2018, 267 people were killed and 17,806 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes.

