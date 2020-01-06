Solidarity march against anti-Semitism, acts of hate

Throngs of demonstrators including city and state elected officials have streamed across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were among those taking part Sunday in the “No Hate, No Fear” march.

Cuomo said he will propose a new state law that would label hate crimes as domestic terrorism.

“While we’re here today in the spirit of solidarity and love, government must do more than just offer thoughts and prayers. The government must act. This is illegal and it is government’s responsibility to protest the people of the State of New York and the state government will be doing just that,” Cuomo said.

Senator Chuck Schumer was also there and announced new federal legislation to protect houses of worship.

It was organized by New York’s Jewish community in the wake of recent anti-Semitic attacks, including a knife attack at a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City that left five people wounded and a fatal shootout at a kosher grocery in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Police say there have been at least 14 reported antisemetic attacks in the New York City area in the last two weeks. The attacks have prompted increased security at synagogues in Rochester and across the state.