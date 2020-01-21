Support for Cuomo’s State of the State proposals boost his favorability

Editor’s note: Today’s presentation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget will be live streamed on Rochesterfirst.com at 1 p.m. EST.
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest Siena College Poll shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo is gaining support after his State of the State Address.
At least two-thirds of voters support 11 of his State of the State proposals and it caused a boost in his job performance ratings.
According to the Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters, Cuomo currently has a 49%-45% favorability rating up from a negative 44%-49% rating in November.
His job performance rating jumped even more going from negative 30 points in November to now negative 15 points at 41-56%.
“Right now, a plurality of voters say they view Cuomo favorably, including more than two-thirds of Democrats,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.
“However, he’s viewed unfavorably by 51% of independents and 80% of Republicans. The boost in his favorability rating and even the bigger bump in his job performance rating — which still resides in negative territory — are a thank you from the voters to kick off the new year.”
One-third of voters said taxes is one of their top two issues for 2020 — 19% name it as the top issue. One-third of voters said education is top of the two issues — 14% said it was the top issues.
Highlights from the State of the State proposals:
- Legalizing marijuana has more support than every before with a 20-point margin: 58% in support and 38% oppose.
- Bail reform law: 37% think it would be good for New York, 49% think it will be bad for New York
- Banning flavored vape products in New York: 69% support, 25% oppose
- Banning the use of Styrofoam as single use food containers and packaging material: 72% support, 23% oppose
- Ensuring workers in the ‘gig economy’ receive basic employee protections: 75% support, 18% oppose