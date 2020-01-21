Support for Cuomo’s State of the State proposals boost his favorability

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media in New York. New York’s Democratic governor wants neighboring states to work together on recreational marijuana policies that also address vaping products. Gov. Cuomo is set to travel to Connecticut Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, to meet with the state’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest Siena College Poll shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo is gaining support after his State of the State Address.

At least two-thirds of voters support 11 of his State of the State proposals and it caused a boost in his job performance ratings.

According to the Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters, Cuomo currently has a 49%-45% favorability rating up from a negative 44%-49% rating in November.

His job performance rating jumped even more going from negative 30 points in November to now negative 15 points at 41-56%.

“Right now, a plurality of voters say they view Cuomo favorably, including more than two-thirds of Democrats,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

“However, he’s viewed unfavorably by 51% of independents and 80% of Republicans. The boost in his favorability rating and even the bigger bump in his job performance rating — which still resides in negative territory — are a thank you from the voters to kick off the new year.”

One-third of voters said taxes is one of their top two issues for 2020 — 19% name it as the top issue. One-third of voters said education is top of the two issues — 14% said it was the top issues.

Highlights from the State of the State proposals:

